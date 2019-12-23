Almond Coffee Cake:

- 1 cup sugar

- 1 cup all-purpose flour

- 1 teaspoon almond flavoring

- ¾ teaspoon vanilla

- ½ cup butter (1 stick)

- 2 eggs

- ½ cup slivered almonds

- Cinnamon for dusting

- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

- Melt butter in an 8" cast iron skillet

- In a large bowl whisk together the eggs then add, stirring after each addition, sugar, flour, and flavorings.

- Add melted butter to the mixture stirring well.

- Pour batter back into the skillet and sprinkle with almonds then dust with cinnamon.

- Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Cool completely before serving.

Note: This coffee cake can also be baked in a small baking dish sprayed with a nonstick cooking spray.