Almond Coffee Cake:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon almond flavoring
- ¾ teaspoon vanilla
- ½ cup butter (1 stick)
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup slivered almonds
- Cinnamon for dusting
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Melt butter in an 8" cast iron skillet
- In a large bowl whisk together the eggs then add, stirring after each addition, sugar, flour, and flavorings.
- Add melted butter to the mixture stirring well.
- Pour batter back into the skillet and sprinkle with almonds then dust with cinnamon.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Cool completely before serving.
Note: This coffee cake can also be baked in a small baking dish sprayed with a nonstick cooking spray.