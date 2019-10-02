Ingredients

1 1/2 cups black beans (1 15-oz can, drained and rinsed very well) (250g after draining)

2 tbsp cocoa powder (10g)

1/2 cup quick oats (40g) (See nutrition link below for substitutions)

1/4 tsp salt

1/3 cup pure maple syrup, honey, or agave (75g)

Pinch uncut stevia OR 2 tbsp sugar (or omit and increase maple syrup to 1/2 cup)

1/4 cup coconut or vegetable oil (40g) (See nutrition link for substitution notes)

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup to 2/3 cup chocolate chips (115-140g) (Not optional. Omit at your own risk.)

Optional: more chips, for presentation.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Combine all ingredients except chips in a good food processor, and blend until completely smooth.

Really blend well. (A blender can work if you absolutely must, but the texture—and even the taste—will be much better in a food processor.

Stir in the chips, then pour into a greased 8×8 pan.

Optional: sprinkle extra chocolate chips over the top.

Cook the black bean brownies 15-18 minutes, then let cool at least 10 minutes before trying to cut. If they still look a bit undercooked, you can place them in the fridge overnight and they will magically firm up!

Makes 9-12 brownies. The trick with these: serve them first, and then reveal the secret ingredient. In all the times I’ve served bean desserts, not one single person who didn’t know beforehand has ever guessed!