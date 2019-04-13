Ingredients:

2 ¼ cup Whole Milk

3/8 tsp Salt

1 cup White Rice

3/8 cup Water

4 Eggs, separated

¾ cups Sugar

Zest of 1 Lemon, or Orange

2/3 cup Heavy Cream

1 ½ cup Almond Flour

1 cup Raisins

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a medium pot over medium heat. Bring mixture to boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low, and simmer stirring occasionally until the mixture is thick, about 45 minutes. Allow mixture to come to room temperature.

Preheat your oven to 390 degrees. Line the bottom of an 8 inch springform pan with parchment and grease the sides with butter or oil.

Separate eggs into 2 medium bowls. Beat yolks with sugar and zest. Add heavy cream followed by almond flour and raisins. Add rice mixture to egg mixture and mix until all the ingredients are mixed together well. Beat the egg whites until medium peaks. Gently fold the whites into the rice mixture in 2 or 3 additions. Pour batter into prepared pan, and bake for 55 minutes until golden brown and set.

Cool to room temperature and serve.