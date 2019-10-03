Ingredients:

1 3/4 cup almond flour (I use Bob's Red Mill. It's available locally)

1/2 teaspoon baking soda (again, Bob's Red Mill is good)

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground chia seeds (optional, but it gives the finished product a little more structure)

1/4 cup organic coconut oil, melted

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 eggs (pasture-raised, please)

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup chopped pecans, dried currants, or chocolate or butterscotch chips

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees (325 for a convection oven). Use coconut oil to grease the bottom of an 8" x 8" cooking pan. Mix together the dry ingredients in one bowl, and the wet ingredients in another. Blend each bowl until smooth. Combine both bowls, then fold in nuts or fruits. Pour the batter into the pan and smooth into an even layer. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean and the edges are slightly brown. Cool in the pan for 20 minutes.