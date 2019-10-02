Ingredients

  • 4 12 oz. boneless ribeye steaks
  • 3 tablespoons salt
  • 1 tablespoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon granulated onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon granulated garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon of canola oil

Directions

  • LongHorn Steakhouse’s 12 oz. boneless Ribeyes are grilled on a flat-top grill, similar to a sauté pan or griddle that can be used at home.
  • Heat the griddle to a medium-high or high.
  • Season ribeye steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion and garlic powder.
  • Add some canola oil to the griddle.
  • Place seasoned steaks on griddle.
  • Grill to your desired degree of doneness, flipping the steak every 2-3 minutes

Recipe serves four.