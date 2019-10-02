Ingredients
- 4 12 oz. boneless ribeye steaks
- 3 tablespoons salt
- 1 tablespoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon granulated onion powder
- 1 tablespoon granulated garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon of canola oil
Directions
- LongHorn Steakhouse’s 12 oz. boneless Ribeyes are grilled on a flat-top grill, similar to a sauté pan or griddle that can be used at home.
- Heat the griddle to a medium-high or high.
- Season ribeye steaks with salt, pepper, granulated onion and garlic powder.
- Add some canola oil to the griddle.
- Place seasoned steaks on griddle.
- Grill to your desired degree of doneness, flipping the steak every 2-3 minutes
Recipe serves four.