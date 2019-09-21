Crab cakes
Ingredients
- 1/2 yellow onion, fine dice
- 4 stalks of celery, fine dice
- 1 lemons, juiced
- 2 eggs
- 2/3 cup of mayonnaise
- 2 cups of panko bread crumbs
- 1 teaspoon of ground mustard
- 2 teaspoons of salt
- 1/2 tablespoon Old Bay
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 lb. jumbo lump crab meat
Instructions
- Combine eggs, mayo, lemon juice, mustard, Old Bay, salt and pepper in a large mixing bowl.
- Mix well then add the vegetable mixture and crab.
- Add the bread crumbs and gently fold, being careful not to break the crab meat apart.
- Portion into 4 oz. balls.
Green tomato relish
Ingredients
- 3 green tomatoes, fine dice
- 1 serrano pepper, fine dice
- 1/2 yellow onion, fine dice
- 1 red bell pepper, fine dice
- 4 stalks of celery, fine dice
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 2 teaspoons of mustard seed
- 1/2 teaspoon tumeric
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 cups of sugar
- 1 bay leaf
Instructions
- Place diced vegetables with salt and let sit for 30 minutes to an hour, allowing the liquid to come out of the vegetables. Strain and reserve liquid.
- Combine the vinegar, sugar, reserved liquid and spices in a medium pot and bring to a boil.
- Allow to boil for 10 minutes, reducing the liquid.
- Pour the hot liquid over the vegetables and allow to cool to room temperature.
- Store refrigerated once cooled.
Roasted corn
Ingredients
- 2 ears of corn, shucked and husks removed
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Grill the corn over high heat until starting to char all around.
- Once the corn is charred, remove from heat and allow to cool.
- Using a sharp knife, cut the kernels off the cob and place in a bowl.
- Season with salt and pepper.