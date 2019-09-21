Crab cakes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 yellow onion, fine dice
  • 4 stalks of celery, fine dice
  • 1 lemons, juiced
  • 2 eggs
  • 2/3 cup of mayonnaise
  • 2 cups of panko bread crumbs
  • 1 teaspoon of ground mustard
  • 2 teaspoons of salt
  • 1/2 tablespoon Old Bay
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 lb. jumbo lump crab meat

Instructions

  1. Combine eggs, mayo, lemon juice, mustard, Old Bay, salt and pepper in a large mixing bowl.
  2. Mix well then add the vegetable mixture and crab.
  3. Add the bread crumbs and gently fold, being careful not to break the crab meat apart.
  4. Portion into 4 oz. balls.

Green tomato relish

Ingredients

  • 3 green tomatoes, fine dice
  • 1 serrano pepper, fine dice
  • 1/2 yellow onion, fine dice
  • 1 red bell pepper, fine dice
  • 4 stalks of celery, fine dice
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons of mustard seed
  • 1/2 teaspoon tumeric
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 cups of sugar
  • 1 bay leaf

Instructions

  1. Place diced vegetables with salt and let sit for 30 minutes to an hour, allowing the liquid to come out of the vegetables. Strain and reserve liquid.
  2. Combine the vinegar, sugar, reserved liquid and spices in a medium pot and bring to a boil.
  3. Allow to boil for 10 minutes, reducing the liquid.
  4. Pour the hot liquid over the vegetables and allow to cool to room temperature.
  5. Store refrigerated once cooled.

Roasted corn

Ingredients

  • 2 ears of corn, shucked and husks removed
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste

Instructions

  1. Grill the corn over high heat until starting to char all around.
  2. Once the corn is charred, remove from heat and allow to cool.
  3. Using a sharp knife, cut the kernels off the cob and place in a bowl.
  4. Season with salt and pepper.

