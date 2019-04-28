Ingredients:

4 eggs

1 tsp. ground red pepper

1 tsp. ground cumin powder

1 tsp. turmeric powder

½ cup diced finely mixed peppers (red, yellow, orange, green)

½ cup shredded cheese

2 tbsp. heavy cream

Cooked bacon (sliced and diced)

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Add butter to small pan. Add mixed peppers and saute. Then add dry spices and roast for one minute. Cool. Cook bacon, In bowl mix eggs, heavy cream, cheese, salt and pepper and vegetable mixture. In muffin tin add egg mixture. Bake at 350 until egg is cooked