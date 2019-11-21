Lattice Apple Pie Recipe:
- 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 10 tablespoons (1 1/4 sticks) chilled unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1/3 cup chilled solid vegetable shortening, diced
- 6 tablespoons (or more) ice water
FILLING
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup (packed) golden brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons all purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
- 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 3 pounds Golden Delicious apples, peeled, cored, thinly sliced
- ⅓ cup Milk
- Additional Sugar
RECIPE PREPARATION:
CRUST:
- Blend flour, sugar and salt in processor.
- Add butter and shortening and cut in using on/off turns until mixture resembles coarse meal.
- Add 6 tablespoons ice water and process until moist clumps form, adding more water by teaspoonfuls if dough is dry.
- Gather into ball; divide into 2 pieces.
- Flatten each into disk.
- Wrap each in plastic; chill 2 hours.
- DO AHEAD Can be made 2 days ahead. Keep chilled. Let dough soften slightly before rolling out.
FILLING:
- Position rack in the lowest third of oven and preheat to 400°F.
- Mix first 6 ingredients in large bowl.
- Add apples and toss to blend.
- Roll out 1 dough disk on floured surface to 12-inch round.
- Transfer to 9-inch-diameter glass pie dish. Fold edge under, forming high-standing rim; crimp.
- Add filling.
- Roll out second dough disk on floured surface to 13-inch round.
- Cut into twelve 1-inch-wide strips.
- Arrange 6 strips across pie. Form lattice by arranging 6 strips diagonally across first strips. Gently press ends into crust edges.
- Brush lattice with milk. Sprinkle lightly with additional sugar.
- Bake pie 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F.
- Continue baking until juices bubble thickly and crust is deep golden, cover the edges with foil if browning too quickly, about 1 hour 20 minutes.
- Cool on rack 1 hour.
- DO AHEAD Can be made 8 hours ahead. Let stand on rack.