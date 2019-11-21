Lattice Apple Pie Recipe:

  • 2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 10 tablespoons (1 1/4 sticks) chilled unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/3 cup chilled solid vegetable shortening, diced
  • 6 tablespoons (or more) ice water

FILLING

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup (packed) golden brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 3 pounds Golden Delicious apples, peeled, cored, thinly sliced
  • ⅓ cup Milk
  • Additional Sugar

RECIPE PREPARATION:

CRUST:

  • Blend flour, sugar and salt in processor.
  • Add butter and shortening and cut in using on/off turns until mixture resembles coarse meal.
  • Add 6 tablespoons ice water and process until moist clumps form, adding more water by teaspoonfuls if dough is dry.
  • Gather into ball; divide into 2 pieces.
  • Flatten each into disk.
  • Wrap each in plastic; chill 2 hours.
  • DO AHEAD Can be made 2 days ahead. Keep chilled. Let dough soften slightly before rolling out.

FILLING:

  • Position rack in the lowest third of oven and preheat to 400°F.
  • Mix first 6 ingredients in large bowl.
  • Add apples and toss to blend.
  • Roll out 1 dough disk on floured surface to 12-inch round.
  • Transfer to 9-inch-diameter glass pie dish. Fold edge under, forming high-standing rim; crimp.
  • Add filling.
  • Roll out second dough disk on floured surface to 13-inch round.
  • Cut into twelve 1-inch-wide strips.
  • Arrange 6 strips across pie. Form lattice by arranging 6 strips diagonally across first strips. Gently press ends into crust edges.
  • Brush lattice with milk. Sprinkle lightly with additional sugar.
  • Bake pie 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F.
  • Continue baking until juices bubble thickly and crust is deep golden, cover the edges with foil if browning too quickly, about 1 hour 20 minutes.
  • Cool on rack 1 hour.
  • DO AHEAD Can be made 8 hours ahead. Let stand on rack.