For crust:

1 cup all purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1 sticks butter – melted

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line a 8x8 baking pan with 2 long sheets of parchment paper to go up the sides of the pan and perpendicular to each other, making a plus sign (+) with the paper.

Place flour, sugar, and salt in the bowl and mix. Add melted butter and stir until all the dry ingredients are coated with butter. Press the mixture down into your prepared pan, until the crust is covering entire bottom of pan.

Bake the crust in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.

For the filling:

1 cup sugar

2 Tbl all-purpose flour

2 tsp cream of tartar

1/4 tsp salt

3 eggs and 3 yolks

2/3 cup fresh lemon juice

4 TBL butter, cut into small pieces

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar, flour, cream of tartar and salt.

Add the eggs and whisk until well blended.

Whisk in the lemon juice and place the mixture on the stove over medium heat.

Whisk constantly until mixture thickens, 5-8 minutes.

Stir in the butter and whisk until all the butter has melted.

Strain the filling into the pan over the cooked crust.

Place the pan in the oven for an additional 8 -10 minutes or until the lemon mixture is set and barely jiggles.

Cool in pan for 1 ½ hours, then refrigerate for 1-2 hours or until cold.

Gently pull on the corners of the parchment paper and remove the lemon bars from the pan.

Cut the lemon bars into 1X1 or 2X2 squares, sprinkle generously with confectioners' sugar and serve.