Ingredients
- 2 lbs ground beef, veal, chicken or turkey
- 1 cup plain bread crumbs
- 1 1/2 cups grated cheese (Parmesan or Romano)
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup freshly chopped Italian parsley
- 1 tablespoon freshly chopped garlic
- 2 tsp salt
- 2 tsp freshly cracked pepper
Directions
- On a bowl add all ingredients and mix with your hands
- Pinch and roll out desired size meatball, preferably 2-3 oz.
- Place on oiled baking sheet
- Bake on 400 for @10-12 min or until meets required internal temperature
- Beef/veal 125
- Chicken/turkey 165
- Should yield about 20 2 oz meatballs
- Quickly add to or too with your favorite marinara or sauce and serve topped with cheese