Ingredients

  • 2 lbs ground beef, veal, chicken or turkey
  • 1 cup plain bread crumbs
  • 1 1/2 cups grated cheese (Parmesan or Romano)
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2 cup freshly chopped Italian parsley
  • 1 tablespoon freshly chopped garlic
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp freshly cracked pepper

Directions

  • On a bowl add all ingredients and mix with your hands
  • Pinch and roll out desired size meatball, preferably 2-3 oz.
  • Place on oiled baking sheet
  • Bake on 400 for @10-12 min or until meets required internal temperature
    • Beef/veal 125
    • Chicken/turkey 165
  • Should yield about 20 2 oz meatballs
  • Quickly add to or too with your favorite marinara or sauce and serve topped with cheese

