Crockpot orange marmalade meatballs

Ingredients

32 ounce bag frozen meatballs

1 12 to 16 ounce jar orange marmalade

1/2 cup ketchup

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Instructions

1. Place meatballs in slow cooker.

2. In a bowl, combine remaining ingredients and mix well.

3. Pour orange marmalade sauce over meatballs and stir to coat meatballs with sauce.

4. Cover and cook on low 4 to 5 hours or on high 2 to 3 hours.

Buffalo chicken dip

Ingredients

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 8 oz. pkg cream cheese, softened

1/2 cayenne pepper sauce or buffalo wings sauce

1/2 cup ranch dressing

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

Instructions