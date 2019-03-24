Crockpot orange marmalade meatballs

Ingredients

  • 32 ounce bag frozen meatballs
  • 1 12 to 16 ounce jar orange marmalade
  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper

Instructions

1. Place meatballs in slow cooker.

2. In a bowl, combine remaining ingredients and mix well.

3. Pour orange marmalade sauce over meatballs and stir to coat meatballs with sauce.

4. Cover and cook on low 4 to 5 hours or on high 2 to 3 hours.

Buffalo chicken dip

Ingredients

  • 2 cups shredded cooked chicken
  • 1 8 oz. pkg cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cayenne pepper sauce or buffalo wings sauce
  • 1/2 cup ranch dressing
  • 1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. 
  2. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Spoon into shallow 1-quart baking dish.
  3. Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir.  
  4. Sprinkle with green onions, if desired, and serve with chips, crackers and/or veggies.