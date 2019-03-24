Crockpot orange marmalade meatballs
Ingredients
- 32 ounce bag frozen meatballs
- 1 12 to 16 ounce jar orange marmalade
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
Instructions
1. Place meatballs in slow cooker.
2. In a bowl, combine remaining ingredients and mix well.
3. Pour orange marmalade sauce over meatballs and stir to coat meatballs with sauce.
4. Cover and cook on low 4 to 5 hours or on high 2 to 3 hours.
Buffalo chicken dip
Ingredients
- 2 cups shredded cooked chicken
- 1 8 oz. pkg cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cayenne pepper sauce or buffalo wings sauce
- 1/2 cup ranch dressing
- 1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Spoon into shallow 1-quart baking dish.
- Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir.
- Sprinkle with green onions, if desired, and serve with chips, crackers and/or veggies.