KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A new Petro's Chili & Chips will open in Market Square on Nov. 21. Petro's first debuted at the 1982 World's Fair in Knoxville.

RELATED: Petro's Chili & Chips opening Nov. 21 in Market Square

Ahead of the opening of their new location, they stopped by WBIR.

Since opening in 1982, they haven't changed much -- sticking with their main item, the "Petro."

How to make it:

1. Chili

2. Corn chips

3. Cheddar & jack cheeses

4. Diced tomatoes

5. Green onions

6. Sour cream