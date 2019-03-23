Ahi Tuna Ingredients:
1 oz Ahi tuna
1/2 oz Wasabi Yuzu
1 sliced cucumber
1/8 oz mango
1 oz rice
Yellow Tail Fish Ingredients:
1 oz Hamachi "Yellow tail fish"
1/2 oz sesame dressing
1 sliced cucumber
1 oz rice
1 slice jalapeño
Salmon Ingredients:
1 oz salmon
1/2 oz ponzu sauce
1 oz rice
1/8 oz masago
1 sliced cucumber
1/8 oz green onion
Mixed Crab Ingredients:
1 oz crab mixed
1/2 oz mayo
1/8 oz masago
1 oz rice
1 sliced cucumber
1/8 oz green onion
Tofu Ingredients:
1 oz tofu
1/8 olive oil dressing
1 oz rice
1 sliced cucumber
1/8 oz green onion