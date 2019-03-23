Ahi Tuna Ingredients:

1 oz Ahi tuna 

1/2 oz Wasabi Yuzu

1 sliced cucumber

1/8 oz mango

1 oz rice

Yellow Tail Fish Ingredients:

1 oz Hamachi "Yellow tail fish"

1/2 oz sesame dressing 

1 sliced cucumber 

1 oz rice

1 slice jalapeño 

Salmon Ingredients:

1 oz salmon

1/2 oz ponzu sauce 

1 oz rice

1/8 oz masago 

1 sliced cucumber 

1/8 oz green onion 

Mixed Crab Ingredients:

1 oz crab mixed 

1/2 oz mayo 

1/8 oz masago

1 oz rice

1 sliced cucumber

1/8 oz green onion 

Tofu Ingredients:

1 oz tofu

1/8 olive oil dressing 

1 oz rice

1 sliced cucumber

1/8 oz green onion 