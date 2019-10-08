Ingredients:

1 cup Quinoa

1 cup Water

½ tsp Salt

3 cups spiralized or shredded beets

1 TBS + 1 tsp Fresh Mint, chopped

1/3 cup Olive Oil

1 ½ tsp Balsamic Vinegar

¼ tsp salt

Directions:

Place quinoa, water and salt in a small pot.

Bring to boil over high heat and boil for 3-4 minutes.

Place a lid on the pot, reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 -20 minutes until all the water has been absorbed.

Remove the lid and fluff the quinoa with a fork.

Bring to room temperature.

Place all ingredients in a medium bowl and toss to coat.

Spoon a generous portion of Tomato Head Beet hummus onto the center of your bowls.

Top with a generous portion of quinoa, followed by beet salad.