Ingredients:
1 cup Quinoa
1 cup Water
½ tsp Salt
3 cups spiralized or shredded beets
1 TBS + 1 tsp Fresh Mint, chopped
1/3 cup Olive Oil
1 ½ tsp Balsamic Vinegar
¼ tsp salt
Directions:
Place quinoa, water and salt in a small pot.
Bring to boil over high heat and boil for 3-4 minutes.
Place a lid on the pot, reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 -20 minutes until all the water has been absorbed.
Remove the lid and fluff the quinoa with a fork.
Bring to room temperature.
Place all ingredients in a medium bowl and toss to coat.
Spoon a generous portion of Tomato Head Beet hummus onto the center of your bowls.
Top with a generous portion of quinoa, followed by beet salad.