Ingredients:
2/3 cup boiling water
1 pkg. (4-serving size) Raspberry Flavor Gelatin
1/2 pt. (1 cup) vanilla ice cream
1 tub (8 oz.) Whipped Topping, thawed, divided
1-1/4 cups fresh raspberries, divided
1 OREO Pie Crust (6 oz.)
Instructions:
Stir boiling water into dry gelatin mix in large bowl at least 3 min. until completely dissolved.
Add ice cream by spoonfuls, stirring with wire whisk after each addition until ice cream is completely melted. Add half of the whipped topping; stir until well blended. Gently stir in 1 cup of the raspberries. Refrigerate, if necessary, until mixture is thick enough to mound. Spoon into crust.
Freeze 3 hours or until firm. Top with the remaining whipped topping and remaining 1/4 cup raspberries just before serving. Store leftover pie in freezer.