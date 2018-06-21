Ingredients:

2/3 cup boiling water

1 pkg. (4-serving size) Raspberry Flavor Gelatin

1/2 pt. (1 cup) vanilla ice cream

1 tub (8 oz.) Whipped Topping, thawed, divided

1-1/4 cups fresh raspberries, divided

1 OREO Pie Crust (6 oz.)

Instructions:

Stir boiling water into dry gelatin mix in large bowl at least 3 min. until completely dissolved.

Add ice cream by spoonfuls, stirring with wire whisk after each addition until ice cream is completely melted. Add half of the whipped topping; stir until well blended. Gently stir in 1 cup of the raspberries. Refrigerate, if necessary, until mixture is thick enough to mound. Spoon into crust.

Freeze 3 hours or until firm. Top with the remaining whipped topping and remaining 1/4 cup raspberries just before serving. Store leftover pie in freezer.

