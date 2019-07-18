Seafood casserole

Ingredients

8 oz. haddock, cleaned and skinned

1/2 lb. lump crab meat or 1 lb. of scallops

1 lb. large shrimp cleaned and deveined

3- 4 garlic cloves, minced

½ – ¾ cup heavy cream

½ cup shredded Swiss cheese

2 tbsp. grated Parmesan

Paprika

Salt and pepper

Prepared side of your favorite rice

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Spray a glass ceramic 7 x 11 dish or whatever baking dish you use with cooking spray Cut haddock into about 1½ in chunks and lay in pan. Add shrimp and lump crab meat/scallops. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Add minced garlic to fish and shrimp Pour heavy cream over the fish and add Swiss cheese. Sprinkle with paprika and Parmesan cheese. Bake for about 15-20 minutes being careful to not over bake so the shrimp doesn't overcook Once it's done, serve over your favorite bed of rice and top with chopped green onions.

Chocolate lasagna

1 package regular Oreo cookies (Not Double Stuff) – about 36 cookies

6 tablespoons butter, melted

8 ounces package cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cold milk

12 ounces tub Cool Whip, divided

2 of the 3.9 ounce packages Chocolate Instant Pudding

3 1/4 cups cold milk

1/2 cups cocoa powder

Begin by crushing 36 Oreo cookies. I used my food processor for this, but you could also place them in a large ziploc bag and crush them with a rolling pin. When the Oreos have turned into fine crumbs, you are done. Transfer the Oreo crumbs to a large bowl. Stir in 6 tablespoons melted butter and use a fork to incorporate the butter into the cookie crumbs. When the butter is distributed, transfer the mixture to a 9 x 13 inch baking dish. Press the crumbs into the bottom of the pan. Place the pan in the refrigerator while you work on the additional layers. Mix the cream cheese with a mixer until light and fluffy. Add in 2 tablespoons of milk, and sugar, and mix well. Stir in 1 and 1/4 cups Cool Whip. Spread this mixture over the crust. In a bowl, combine chocolate instant pudding with 3 and 1/4 cups cold milk. Whisk for several minutes until the pudding starts to thicken. Use a spatula to spread the mixture over the previous cream cheese layer. Allow the dessert to rest for about 5 minutes so that the pudding can firm up further. Spread the remaining Cool Whip over the top. Dust with coco powder evenly over the top. Place in the freezer for 1 hour, or the refrigerator for 4 hours before serving.

Hanna's Inc. will also have an upcoming tasting, Unchained Tasting, in August. You can find more details on its website.