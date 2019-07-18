Seafood casserole
Ingredients
- 8 oz. haddock, cleaned and skinned
- 1/2 lb. lump crab meat or 1 lb. of scallops
- 1 lb. large shrimp cleaned and deveined
- 3- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ – ¾ cup heavy cream
- ½ cup shredded Swiss cheese
- 2 tbsp. grated Parmesan
- Paprika
- Salt and pepper
- Prepared side of your favorite rice
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Spray a glass ceramic 7 x 11 dish or whatever baking dish you use with cooking spray
- Cut haddock into about 1½ in chunks and lay in pan. Add shrimp and lump crab meat/scallops. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.
- Add minced garlic to fish and shrimp
- Pour heavy cream over the fish and add Swiss cheese.
- Sprinkle with paprika and Parmesan cheese.
- Bake for about 15-20 minutes being careful to not over bake so the shrimp doesn't overcook
- Once it's done, serve over your favorite bed of rice and top with chopped green onions.
Chocolate lasagna
- 1 package regular Oreo cookies (Not Double Stuff) – about 36 cookies
- 6 tablespoons butter, melted
- 8 ounces package cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons cold milk
- 12 ounces tub Cool Whip, divided
- 2 of the 3.9 ounce packages Chocolate Instant Pudding
- 3 1/4 cups cold milk
- 1/2 cups cocoa powder
- Begin by crushing 36 Oreo cookies. I used my food processor for this, but you could also place them in a large ziploc bag and crush them with a rolling pin. When the Oreos have turned into fine crumbs, you are done.
- Transfer the Oreo crumbs to a large bowl. Stir in 6 tablespoons melted butter and use a fork to incorporate the butter into the cookie crumbs. When the butter is distributed, transfer the mixture to a 9 x 13 inch baking dish. Press the crumbs into the bottom of the pan. Place the pan in the refrigerator while you work on the additional layers.
- Mix the cream cheese with a mixer until light and fluffy. Add in 2 tablespoons of milk, and sugar, and mix well. Stir in 1 and 1/4 cups Cool Whip. Spread this mixture over the crust.
- In a bowl, combine chocolate instant pudding with 3 and 1/4 cups cold milk. Whisk for several minutes until the pudding starts to thicken. Use a spatula to spread the mixture over the previous cream cheese layer. Allow the dessert to rest for about 5 minutes so that the pudding can firm up further.
- Spread the remaining Cool Whip over the top. Dust with coco powder evenly over the top. Place in the freezer for 1 hour, or the refrigerator for 4 hours before serving.
Hanna's Inc. will also have an upcoming tasting, Unchained Tasting, in August. You can find more details on its website.