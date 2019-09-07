Finn's Seafood Pasta - two servings

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 pound cooked angel hair pasta
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 2 tablespoons garlic minced
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
  • 6 shrimp split in half
  • 6 scallops
  • Salt and Pepper

DIRECTIONS

  1. Add 1/2 of your butter to hot sauté pan.
  2. Add seasoned with salt and pepper shrimp and scallops.
  3. Sauté both sides then add garlic, sauté for a minute.
  4. Then add white wine and remaining butter.
  5. Sauté for two minutes.
  6. Then add pasta and cook for two minutes. 
  7. Add parsley then plate.

Cook pasta per package instructions.