Finn's Seafood Pasta - two servings
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound cooked angel hair pasta
- 1/4 cup butter
- 2 tablespoons garlic minced
- 1/2 cup white wine
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
- 6 shrimp split in half
- 6 scallops
- Salt and Pepper
DIRECTIONS
- Add 1/2 of your butter to hot sauté pan.
- Add seasoned with salt and pepper shrimp and scallops.
- Sauté both sides then add garlic, sauté for a minute.
- Then add white wine and remaining butter.
- Sauté for two minutes.
- Then add pasta and cook for two minutes.
- Add parsley then plate.
Cook pasta per package instructions.