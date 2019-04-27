Ingredients:

1 cup Quinoa

1.5 cup water

1/2 tsp salt

Green Goddess or Ranch Dressing

Sliced Radishes

Sliced and Quartered Cucumbers

Diced Tomatoes

Diced Yellow and Orange Bell Peppers

Chopped Radish greens

Directions:

Place quinoa in a strainer and rinse under cold water. In a small pot, over high heat, bring rinsed quinoa, salt and water to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer, place a lid on the pot and simmer the quinoa until all the water has evaporated, about 20 minutes.

To make individual bowls: Place ½ to ¾ cups of cooked quinoa in the center of the bowl. Drizzle the quinoa with 1-2 TBL of dressing. Pile the vegetables on top of the quinoa in clumps. Garnish with the radish greens. Serve and enjoy.

To Make one big bowl – place all the quinoa in a large bowl, drizzle heavily with dressing and top as directed above.