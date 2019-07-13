Ingredients:
6 Scratch or store bought biscuits, cooked
2 Pints fresh strawberries with tops removed, quartered
2/3 Cup brown sugar
1 Cup honey
40oz Fresh basil
16 oz Heavy whipping cream
Directions:
Basil Whipped Cream
1. Transfer 16 oz of heavy cream to a small sauce pan. Stir in ½ cup honey and place whole pack of fresh basil into cream. Simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes.
2. Transfer cream mixture into a jar or small container and chill in the fridge for 1 hour.
3. Remove from fridge, remove basil leaves, and beat on high with whisk until stiff.
4. Hold in fridge until ready to serve
Strawberry Filling
1. Place strawberries (quartered) into a mixing bowl. Stir in Brown sugar and ½ cup honey.
2. Refrigerate for minimum of 2 hours.