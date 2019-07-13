Ingredients:

6 Scratch or store bought biscuits, cooked

2 Pints fresh strawberries with tops removed, quartered

2/3 Cup brown sugar

1 Cup honey

40oz Fresh basil

16 oz Heavy whipping cream

Directions:

Basil Whipped Cream

1. Transfer 16 oz of heavy cream to a small sauce pan. Stir in ½ cup honey and place whole pack of fresh basil into cream. Simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes.

2. Transfer cream mixture into a jar or small container and chill in the fridge for 1 hour.

3. Remove from fridge, remove basil leaves, and beat on high with whisk until stiff.

4. Hold in fridge until ready to serve

Strawberry Filling

1. Place strawberries (quartered) into a mixing bowl. Stir in Brown sugar and ½ cup honey.

2. Refrigerate for minimum of 2 hours.