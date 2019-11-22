Jamaican Jerk sliders:

- 2 teaspoons white vinegar

- 1 Tbsp water

- 1/2 Scotch bonnet or Habanero chili pepper, seeds removed, minced

- 1/2 cup chopped green onion, including greens

- 2 cloves garlic, chopped

- 1 Tbsp fresh thyme

- 1 teaspoon ground allspice

- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

- 1 teaspoon ground ginger

- 1 teaspoon molasses

- 1/2 teaspoon salt

- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

- 1 1/2 pounds ground beef, at least 16% fat

_________

Buffalo chicken and blue cheese stuffed burger:

- 3 pounds ground beef

- 1/4 teaspoon salt

- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

- 1/2 pound buffalo chicken shredded

- 3/4 cup of blue cheese crumbles

- 1/4 cup of blue cheese dressing

- Buns

- Shredded carrots