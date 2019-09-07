Cupcake ingredients:

  • 1 package yellow cake mix
  • 1 can fruit cocktail
  • 1 cup coconut
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar

Icing ingredients:

  • 1 cup salted butter - softened
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 4 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 cup coconut

Directions:

  1. Combine the dry cake mix, fruit cocktail with syrup, 1 cup coconut and two eggs in a mixing bowl and beat for 2 minutes at medium speed.  
  2. Fill lined cupcake tins 2/3 full.  
  3. Sprinkle brown sugar, about 1 teaspoon, on each cupcake. 
  4. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 - 18 minutes.  
  5. Remove from oven and let cool.  
  6. For the icing, cream the butter and vanilla until fluffy.  
  7. Gradually add the powdered sugar and beat until fully incorporated.  
  8. Add the milk and beat until fluffy.  
  9. Add the coconut and mix well.  
  10. Ice cold cupcakes.