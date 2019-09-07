Cupcake ingredients:
- 1 package yellow cake mix
- 1 can fruit cocktail
- 1 cup coconut
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
Icing ingredients:
- 1 cup salted butter - softened
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 4 cups powdered sugar
- 1 cup coconut
Directions:
- Combine the dry cake mix, fruit cocktail with syrup, 1 cup coconut and two eggs in a mixing bowl and beat for 2 minutes at medium speed.
- Fill lined cupcake tins 2/3 full.
- Sprinkle brown sugar, about 1 teaspoon, on each cupcake.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 15 - 18 minutes.
- Remove from oven and let cool.
- For the icing, cream the butter and vanilla until fluffy.
- Gradually add the powdered sugar and beat until fully incorporated.
- Add the milk and beat until fluffy.
- Add the coconut and mix well.
- Ice cold cupcakes.