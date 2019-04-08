Ingredients:

1 pound zucchini (2 medium), shredded

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped

(or 1 teaspoon dried dill)

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon amaranth, whirled in a coffee or spice grinder to make a powder

1/2 cup flour: gluten-free 1:1, brown rice, sorghum or wheat

1/4 cup avocado or olive oil

Directions:

Combine dry ingredients.

Add remaining ingredients, except for oil, and mix well.

Warm oil in a large skillet.

Scoop a rounded tablespoon of the zucchini mixture onto the hot skillet and flatten into a fritter shape.

Cook over medium, not high heat.

The idea is to brown the fritter slowly so that the inside is cooked when the outside is done.

Serve your fritters with a smear of Spicy Chipotle Mayonnaise.