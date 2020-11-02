KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Irish Spring Rolls

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup shredded cabbage

1 cup chopped corn beef

1 cup shredded swiss cheese

1 tsp. coarse black pepper

6 egg roll wraps

1 cup corn starch

3 eggs

¼ cup water

1 gallon vegetable oil

Will need a fry daddy or small fryer

PROCEDURE:

First you want to spread the corn starch out on your work area. Mix your 3 eggs in a small container with ¼ cup of water. This will be your egg wash and will seal your spring rolls. Mix up your cabbage, corn beef, swiss cheese, and pepper. This will be your filling. Lay out your egg roll wraps over the corn starch. Take egg wash and rub on all outer edges of your wraps. Then add ½ cup of your spring roll filling. Grab your two corners and make your points touch. Then you will take your bottom wrap and flip it over your touching points. At this point you want to tuck and roll. As you are doing this you want to make sure to tuck your ends in. Then give it a final roll in your corn starch and you are ready to fry! Make sure your fryer is up to 350 degrees. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown. Cut and serve with your favorite Thousand Island dressing. Cheers!

Presented by Chef Amy, Finn's Restaurant and Tavern

2/11/2020