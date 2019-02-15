KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Amazing Chocolate Cake

Prepared by Tee Dedrick of Special Tee Cookies & Catering

Cake Ingredients:

Butter & Flour or flour spray (Bakers' joy) for coating and dusting the cake pans

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 cups granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

4 large eggs

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

1 1/2 cups warm water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

2 ½ cups softened butter

1 1/2 cups unsweetened cocoa powder

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

9 cups powdered sugar

About 1/4 cup milk as needed

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter three 9-inch cake rounds. Dust with flour and tap out the excess.

Mix together flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a stand mixer using a low speed until combined.

Add eggs, buttermilk, warm water, oil, and vanilla. Beat on a medium speed until smooth. 2 minutes.

Divide batter among the three pans. Approx. 3 cups of the batter per pan

Bake for 30-35 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Cool on wire racks for 15 minutes and then turn out the cakes onto the racks and allow to cool completely. Frost and enjoy.

Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

In a large bowl, beat butter until fluffy. Use a hand mixer or stand mixer for best results

Add in cocoa powder and vanilla extract. Beat until combined.

Beat in powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time. Add milk as necessary to make a spreadable consistency.