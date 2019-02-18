Alfredo sauce

3 tbs butter

1 tbs garlic chopped

1 cup heavy cream

1.5 cup grated Parmesan cheese

4 tbs corn starch

5 tbs water

Seasoned bread crumbs

3 to 4 cup bread crumbs

1 tbs dried basil

1 tbs dried oregano

1 tbs dried parsley

1/2 tabs black pepper

1 tsp salt

1/4 Parmesan cheese

Combine all ingredients and blend until mixed

Pesto Cube

Take prepared pesto and fill in ice trays. Put in freezer until frozen

For noodles

Cook and add alfredo sauce and 1/4 cup of prepared flour

For breading

Put flour in a mixing bowl. Place 1 cup of flour and seasoning with salt and pepper.

Egg wash

Put four eggs into a bowl with 1/4 cup of water. Whisk until blended.

Assembly

Take the desired amount of pasta and place it in the palm of your hand. Make flat and place pesto ice cubes in the center. Fold pasta up around the cube. May need to add a little more pasta. Roll in seasoned flour then in egg wash and then seasoned bread crumbs. Place on sprayed cookie sheet and drop into a 350-degree fryer or bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees.

*Can use any filling like marinara or spinach cream sauce