KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Italian Sausage Orzo Soup

1 pound of Italian sausage

1/2 chopped onion

Two stalks of celery diced

Three cloves of garlic finely chopped

2 tablespoons of butter

8 ounces of orzo pasta

6 cups of chicken broth

1 (28) ounce can of petite diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon of dried Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon of chicken bouillon/base

METHOD:

This is a one-pot meal. In a medium saucepan brown 1 pound of Italian sausage. Once it is cooked, remove from pan and place on a paper towel to drain removing any grease. In the existing saucepan sauté celery, garlic, and onion for 3 to 4 minutes until tender. Add in dry orzo for three minutes until toasted. Then add 6 cups of chicken broth, tomatoes with juice, Italian seasoning and chicken base. Bring to a boil and then immediately turn to simmer, cooking for an additional 10 to 15 minutes before serving. Make sure that orzo is tender. Serve with bread.

Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room

11/12/2019