KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Italian Sausage Soup

2 lbs Italian rope sausage, sliced

1 onion chopped

1 cup of roasted red peppers

1 can green beans

1 can diced tomatoes

1 cup marinara

2 TBS chicken bouillon

2 TBS beef bouillon

2 TBS minced garlic

1TBS black pepper

In a stock pot sauté onions, chicken broth, beef broth and smoked sausage till tender.

Add red peppers, green beans, diced tomatoes, garlic, black pepper, marinara and simmer until hot.

Serve with garlic breadsticks for a one pot meal!

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

4/2/2019