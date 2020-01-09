Jalapeno Beer Bread

Mix together the flour and sugar. Make a well in the flour mixture and pour in the room temperature beer.



Add the shredded cheese and diced jalapenos and blend well. Your batter will be sticky and should begin to pull away from the sides of the mixing bowl.



Prepare your baking pan by greasing or spraying with a vegetable spray and pour in batter. Bake at 375 for 40 minutes or until top is golden brown.