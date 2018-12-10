PAT'S JALAPENO CORN CASSEROLE

Serves 8 people

* 4 cans shoe-peg corn or sweet yellow corn

* 8 oz. package cream cheese

* 1 stick (8 Tbsp.) margarine or butter

* 1 Tbsp. sliced jalapeno (adjust for taste preference)

1. Melt butter and cream cheese together in microwave, mix corn and jalapenos.

2. Place in baking dish and bake at 375 for 20 minutes.

3. Serve as a side dish or appetizer.

ROASTED GARLIC AND MOZZARELLA BRUSCHETTA

Serves 4 people

* 6 roasted garlic cloves, minced

* 1 heirloom tomato, small diced

* ½ red onion, small diced

* 4 basil leaves, minced

* 4 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

* Pinch kosher salt

* Pinch fresh ground black pepper

* Crostini or cracker to serve

1. Mix all ingredients (except cracker) in bowl and taste, adjust salt and pepper if needed.

2. Let sit for 1 hour to develop flavors.

3. Taste again and adjust seasoning if needed.

4. Serve on toasted crostini or cracker.

CAJUN BLUE CRAB SALAD

Serves 4 people

* 16 oz. can of blue crab claw meat

* ½ red onion, minced

* 2 garlic cloves, minced

* 3 Tbsp. capers

* 1 Tbsp. tarragon, minced

* Juice and zest of 1 lemon

* Juice and zest of 1 lime

* 2 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning

* 2 Tbsp. olive oil

1. Mix all ingredients and let sit in refrigerator for 1 hour to develop flavor.

2. Taste and adjust seasoning, if needed.

