Dip mix ingredients:

  • 7 slices of crispy bacon, chopped
  • 2-8oz. packages of cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup of mayo
  • 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese
  • ½ cup of shredded mozzarella cheese
  • ¼ cup of green onions, chopped
  • 5 jalapeños, seeded and chopped

Topping ingredients:

  • 1 cup of buttery, round crackers, crushed
  • ½ cup of shredded parmesan cheese
  • ½ stick of butter, melted

Recipe:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Set out cream cheese to soften 
  • Cook bacon on medium-high heat until crisp
  • Wash, seed and chop jalapeños
  • Wash and chop green onions
  • Combine cream cheese, mayo, bacon, jalapeños, green onions, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese in a bowl
  • Mix well and set aside
  • Melt butter (about 30 seconds in microwave)
  • Crush crackers in a separate bowl
  • Pour butter over crushed crackers
  • Add parmesan cheese
  • Mix topping well
  • Transfer dip mixture to a baking pan (round or 8x8 square pan recommended)
  • Spread evenly and sprinkle topping over the dip
  • Bake until bubbly (about 20 to 30 minutes)
  • Enjoy with tortilla chips or crackers

CHEF’S TIP: Use poblano peppers if jalapeños are too spicy.