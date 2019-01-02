Dip mix ingredients:
- 7 slices of crispy bacon, chopped
- 2-8oz. packages of cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup of mayo
- 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup of shredded mozzarella cheese
- ¼ cup of green onions, chopped
- 5 jalapeños, seeded and chopped
Topping ingredients:
- 1 cup of buttery, round crackers, crushed
- ½ cup of shredded parmesan cheese
- ½ stick of butter, melted
Elizabeth Sims
Recipe:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Set out cream cheese to soften
- Cook bacon on medium-high heat until crisp
- Wash, seed and chop jalapeños
- Wash and chop green onions
- Combine cream cheese, mayo, bacon, jalapeños, green onions, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese in a bowl
- Mix well and set aside
- Melt butter (about 30 seconds in microwave)
- Crush crackers in a separate bowl
- Pour butter over crushed crackers
- Add parmesan cheese
- Mix topping well
- Transfer dip mixture to a baking pan (round or 8x8 square pan recommended)
- Spread evenly and sprinkle topping over the dip
- Bake until bubbly (about 20 to 30 minutes)
- Enjoy with tortilla chips or crackers
CHEF’S TIP: Use poblano peppers if jalapeños are too spicy.