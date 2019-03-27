KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:

2 slices of bread

Melted butter

Whipped cream cheese

Apricot preserves

Crispy bacon

Jalapenos

Heat your griddle or pan to 350 degrees. Cook the bacon to desired level of crispness. When done, butter the bread on one side. Place buttered side down. Spread one side with cream cheese and add apricot preserves to the other slice of bread. Top with jalapenos and bacon.

Cook until bread is golden brown. Put bread together and enjoy!

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

3/27/2019