KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese
Ingredients:
2 slices of bread
Melted butter
Whipped cream cheese
Apricot preserves
Crispy bacon
Jalapenos
Heat your griddle or pan to 350 degrees. Cook the bacon to desired level of crispness. When done, butter the bread on one side. Place buttered side down. Spread one side with cream cheese and add apricot preserves to the other slice of bread. Top with jalapenos and bacon.
Cook until bread is golden brown. Put bread together and enjoy!
Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe
3/27/2019