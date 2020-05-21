Joy McCabe makes 'The Big Pancake'

Many years ago, I made this pancake for my son, Chris. When I brought the pancake out of the oven, my son named it, “The Big Pancake,” and that name stuck. This is a special recipe and a delicious pancake. You’ll see, when it comes out of the oven, it’s golden brown, puffy, and buttery. Perfect with maple syrup, your favorite jam, or a fruit salad on the side.
Recipe:
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup whole milk
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
4 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons confectioner’s sugar
Juice of ½ lemon, optional
Maple syrup, jelly, jam, or marmalade for serving
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a medium bowl, lightly beat flour, milk, eggs, and nutmeg until just combined. Batter will be slightly lumpy.
Melt butter in a 12” cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Add flour mixture and transfer to oven. Bake until pancake is golden brown, 15-20 minutes.
Sprinkle pancake with sugar. Sprinkle with lemon juice, optional. Serve immediately with syrup, jelly, jam or marmalade.