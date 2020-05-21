Joy McCabe makes 'The Big Pancake'

Many years ago, I made this pancake for my son, Chris. When I brought the pancake out of the oven, my son named it, “The Big Pancake,” and that name stuck. This is a special recipe and a delicious pancake. You’ll see, when it comes out of the oven, it’s golden brown, puffy, and buttery. Perfect with maple syrup, your favorite jam, or a fruit salad on the side.