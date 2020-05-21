x
Joy McCabe makes 'The Big Pancake'

You’ll see, when it comes out of the oven, it’s golden brown, puffy, and buttery.
Credit: Joy McCabe

Many years ago, I made this pancake for my son, Chris. When I brought the pancake out of the oven, my son named it, “The Big Pancake,” and that name stuck. This is a special recipe and a delicious pancake. You’ll see, when it comes out of the oven, it’s golden brown, puffy, and buttery. Perfect with maple syrup, your favorite jam, or a fruit salad on the side.

Recipe:

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup whole milk

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

4 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons confectioner’s sugar

Juice of ½ lemon, optional

Maple syrup, jelly, jam, or marmalade for serving

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In a medium bowl, lightly beat flour, milk, eggs, and nutmeg until just combined. Batter will be slightly lumpy.

Melt butter in a 12” cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Add flour mixture and transfer to oven. Bake until pancake is golden brown, 15-20 minutes.

Sprinkle pancake with sugar. Sprinkle with lemon juice, optional. Serve immediately with syrup, jelly, jam or marmalade.