2 tablespoons olive oil

1 sweet onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

3 - 3½ pounds fresh butternut squash, peeled and cut into large chunks

48 oz container of chicken stock

2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

In a large stock pot sauté onion in olive oil until tender. Add garlic, squash, stock, salt, and pepper. Cover the pot and bring the soup to a boil. Turn down the heat to medium and cook covered for 20 minutes or until the squash is tender.

When soup is done puree the soup using an immersion blender directly in the pot or by pouring the soup in batches into a normal blender, until smooth.

Note: To save time, look for already peeled and cut squash in the produce department.

If desired, soup can be garnished with a dollop of sour cream and a couple of croutons.

Presented by Joy McCabe, joymccabe.com

10/25/2018

© 2018 WBIR