Cake

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 ½ cup Canola oil

2 cups sugar

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 ½ cup chopped pecans

2 cups apples, peeled and finely chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl combine flour, baking soda, and salt and set aside. In a large mixing bowl mix oil, sugar, eggs, and vanilla on medium about 2 -3 minutes. Gradually add flour mixture until smooth. Fold in pecans and apples. Pour into a greased and floured Bundt pan or 9 x 13-inch sheet pan sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. If baking in a Bundt pan bake for about 1 hour and 20 minutes. If baking in a sheet pan bake 1 hour, or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Brown Sugar Topping

½ cup butter

1 cup light brown sugar

¼ cup Carnation evaporated milk

In a saucepan combine all ingredients and bring to a boil for exactly 2 ½ minutes stirring often. Spoon hot topping mixture over hot cake.

Presented by Joy McCabe, joymccabe.com

11/19/2018

