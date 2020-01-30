KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Joy's Tomato and Cucumber Salad

DRESSING

½ cup Olive Oil

¼ cup Balsamic Vinegar

¾ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Cavender’s All Purpose Greek Seasoning

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1-4 packets artificial sweetener like Splenda, optional

Combine all ingredients and whisk together.

SALAD

2 cups fresh grape tomatoes, cut in half lengthwise

1 hothouse or English cucumber, cut in half lengthwise then sliced into ¼ inch half-moon slices

1 sweet onion, chopped

½ cup feta cheese, crumbled

¼ cup Kalamata olives, pitted

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Pour dressing over the vegetables and stir to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Best if made 1 hour before serving. Toss before serving.

Notes: This salad is very versatile. Mozzarella pearls or blue cheese crumbles can be substituted for feta cheese, olives can be omitted, and basil and other herbs can be added. Different oils and vinegars can be substituted in the dressing.

Presented by Joy McCabe, joymccabe.com

1/31/2020