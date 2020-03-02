KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kansas City BBQ Chicken Pizza
INGREDIENTS:
1 T butter
1 cup of pizza sauce
1 cup of ketchup
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 T molasses
Splash of red wine vinegar
Pinch of EACH: salt/pepper,cayenne, cinnamon, paprika, granulated garlic, dried onion, celery salt, crushed red peppers
1/2 lb smoked, grilled chicken breast, diced
13 oz fresh pizza dough
10 oz shredded mozzarella cheese
4 pepperoncini, sliced
1/4 red onion, sliced
METHOD:
For sauce: Heat ketchup, butter, pizza sauce, sugar, molasses & vinegar in a medium saucepan over medium temp. Mix in spices and let cook together until your desired thickness. Let cool.
Add chicken and sauce into a ziplock bag. Seal well, shake, and let marinate in the refrigerator overnight.
TO MAKE THE PIZZA:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Work dough into a 12" circle, add sauce and chicken, then pepperoncini and red onion slices. Cover with cheese and bake approximately 8-10 minutes on a pizza stone.
Presented by Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza
