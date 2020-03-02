KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kansas City BBQ Chicken Pizza

INGREDIENTS:

1 T butter

1 cup of pizza sauce

1 cup of ketchup

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 T molasses

Splash of red wine vinegar

Pinch of EACH: salt/pepper,cayenne, cinnamon, paprika, granulated garlic, dried onion, celery salt, crushed red peppers

1/2 lb smoked, grilled chicken breast, diced

13 oz fresh pizza dough

10 oz shredded mozzarella cheese

4 pepperoncini, sliced

1/4 red onion, sliced

METHOD:

For sauce: Heat ketchup, butter, pizza sauce, sugar, molasses & vinegar in a medium saucepan over medium temp. Mix in spices and let cook together until your desired thickness. Let cool.

Add chicken and sauce into a ziplock bag. Seal well, shake, and let marinate in the refrigerator overnight.

TO MAKE THE PIZZA:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Work dough into a 12" circle, add sauce and chicken, then pepperoncini and red onion slices. Cover with cheese and bake approximately 8-10 minutes on a pizza stone.

Presented by Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza

2/3/2020