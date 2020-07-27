KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kerala Spiced Salmon by Jes Thomas
Ingredients:
Masala -Spice Blend
1 tsp turmeric
3 tsp cayenne
2 tsp black pepper
1 tsp garlic power
1/4 tsp ground fenugreek seeds
1 tsp salt
Other Ingredients:
2 lb fresh salmon
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 T. ginger, chopped
1 T cornstarch
6 Curry leaves
4 T coconut oil (and more as needed)
Directions:
Place all the spices in a bowl.
Cut salmon into 2 inch chunks, removing the skin. Rinse clean.
In a mortar and pestle, add chopped ginger, and curry leaves to create a paste, adding lemon juice as needed to make it pretty smooth. (or pulverize in a smoothie blender)
Place salmon in a bowl and add all the spice, ginger paste and cornstarch. Mix well, cover and keep in the fridge for 1 hour (or up to 16 hours).
Heat oil in a non-stick pan on high for a shallow fry. Add fish in a single layer. Lower heat to medium. Cook until the edges change color, about 4 minutes. If needed, add more oil. Turn over carefully. Cook another few minutes until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.
Serve with rice and raita.
From Jes:
Ingredients can be found at:
INDIA MARKET
1645 Downtown W Blvd #26, Knoxville, TN 37919