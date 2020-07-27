Jes Thomas shares a salmon inspired by her Indian heritage.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kerala Spiced Salmon by Jes Thomas

Ingredients:

Masala -Spice Blend

1 tsp turmeric

3 tsp cayenne

2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic power

1/4 tsp ground fenugreek seeds

1 tsp salt



Other Ingredients:



2 lb fresh salmon

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 T. ginger, chopped

1 T cornstarch

6 Curry leaves

4 T coconut oil (and more as needed)

Directions:

Place all the spices in a bowl.

Cut salmon into 2 inch chunks, removing the skin. Rinse clean.

In a mortar and pestle, add chopped ginger, and curry leaves to create a paste, adding lemon juice as needed to make it pretty smooth. (or pulverize in a smoothie blender)

Place salmon in a bowl and add all the spice, ginger paste and cornstarch. Mix well, cover and keep in the fridge for 1 hour (or up to 16 hours).

Heat oil in a non-stick pan on high for a shallow fry. Add fish in a single layer. Lower heat to medium. Cook until the edges change color, about 4 minutes. If needed, add more oil. Turn over carefully. Cook another few minutes until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.

Serve with rice and raita.

From Jes:

Ingredients can be found at:

INDIA MARKET