KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Key Lime Break Apart Snacks

INGREDIENTS

12 oz. package white chocolate chips

Zest of 4 key limes, divided

4 c. Golden Grahams cereal

2 c. mini pretzels

2 c. mini marshmallows (can use half plain and half lime-flavored)

DIRECTIONS

Pour white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 25-second intervals, stirring in between, until fully melted. Mix 3/4 lime zest into the white chocolate.

Pour the cereal, pretzels and marshmallows into a large mixing bowl, stirring to combine. Add white chocolate, tossing until everything is coated. Pour the mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spritz with lime juice from the zested limes, then stick in the fridge until set, about 30 minutes.

Break into bite-sized pieces, top with remaining zest, and serve.

Presented by Shona House, Faith Baked Cakes

6/24/2019