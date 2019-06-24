KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Key Lime Break Apart Snacks
INGREDIENTS
12 oz. package white chocolate chips
Zest of 4 key limes, divided
4 c. Golden Grahams cereal
2 c. mini pretzels
2 c. mini marshmallows (can use half plain and half lime-flavored)
DIRECTIONS
Pour white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 25-second intervals, stirring in between, until fully melted. Mix 3/4 lime zest into the white chocolate.
Pour the cereal, pretzels and marshmallows into a large mixing bowl, stirring to combine. Add white chocolate, tossing until everything is coated. Pour the mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spritz with lime juice from the zested limes, then stick in the fridge until set, about 30 minutes.
Break into bite-sized pieces, top with remaining zest, and serve.
Presented by Shona House, Faith Baked Cakes
