KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kickin' Buffalo Chicken Dip

INGREDIENTS:

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature

1⁄4 cup hot sauce (I like Tabasco.)

1⁄2 cup buffalo sauce of your choice

1⁄2 cup ranch dressing of your choice

2 tablespoons Ole Smoky White Lightnin' Moonshine

2 cups shredded cooked chicken (I use rotisserie.)

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup blue cheese crumbles

2 tablespoons chives, finely chopped

Celery sticks, corn chips, or slices of French bread, for serving

METHOD:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Combine all the dip ingredients except the blue cheese crumbles and chives in a large bowl and mix well. Put in a rectangular 9 by 13-inch baking dish and bake, covered with aluminum foil, for 20 minutes, or until hot and bubbly.

Uncover, add the blue cheese crumbles, and broil for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chives and serve with celery sticks, corn chips, or French bread.

Presented by Jessi Baker, Ole Smoky Moonshine

8/13/2019