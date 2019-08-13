KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kickin' Buffalo Chicken Dip
INGREDIENTS:
2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature
1⁄4 cup hot sauce (I like Tabasco.)
1⁄2 cup buffalo sauce of your choice
1⁄2 cup ranch dressing of your choice
2 tablespoons Ole Smoky White Lightnin' Moonshine
2 cups shredded cooked chicken (I use rotisserie.)
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 cup blue cheese crumbles
2 tablespoons chives, finely chopped
Celery sticks, corn chips, or slices of French bread, for serving
METHOD:
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Combine all the dip ingredients except the blue cheese crumbles and chives in a large bowl and mix well. Put in a rectangular 9 by 13-inch baking dish and bake, covered with aluminum foil, for 20 minutes, or until hot and bubbly.
Uncover, add the blue cheese crumbles, and broil for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chives and serve with celery sticks, corn chips, or French bread.
Presented by Jessi Baker, Ole Smoky Moonshine
