KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Kilt" Lettuce Recipe

This recipe is one I learned from my Grandmother and Grand Father Edward Alvin and Mildred May from Jackson Mississippi.  My Mother and I cooked this as a treat when we were together to remember a family tradition.

Ingredients

2 lbs. mixed young greens, such as mustard, chard, kale, and spinach, or lettuce. Do not use iceberg or romaine lettuce. 

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

¼  pack bacon, cooked, crumbled; reserve pork fat (I like to use Benton's Bacon from Madisonville, TN)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Optional garnishes: hot pepper vinegar, red onion, chow chow, sliced boiled egg

Preparation:

Submerge greens in standing water, remove any large stems, and rip leaves into bite-size pieces if necessary. Drain the greens, don't worry about drying them, this helps get them steamy when you "kill" them.  Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high, add bacon.

Cook bacon in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until a good amount of fat has rendered and bacon just starts to turn golden about 4 to 5 minutes.  Remove bacon; leave a good amount of fat in the pan.

Add greens, turn heat to high, and toss until wilted, this is the kilt part; don't cook them to death though. Season with salt and pepper. Top with crumbled bacon, garnish as desired and serve immediately.

This recipe makes about 4 – 5 servings.  Can be served as an entrée with a boiled egg, and if you like, sprinkled with vinegar. 

Amy Campbell, Tennessee Farm Table

2/26/2019