KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Kilt" Lettuce Recipe

This recipe is one I learned from my Grandmother and Grand Father Edward Alvin and Mildred May from Jackson Mississippi. My Mother and I cooked this as a treat when we were together to remember a family tradition.

Ingredients

2 lbs. mixed young greens, such as mustard, chard, kale, and spinach, or lettuce. Do not use iceberg or romaine lettuce.

¼ pack bacon, cooked, crumbled; reserve pork fat (I like to use Benton's Bacon from Madisonville, TN)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Optional garnishes: hot pepper vinegar, red onion, chow chow, sliced boiled egg

Preparation:

Submerge greens in standing water, remove any large stems, and rip leaves into bite-size pieces if necessary. Drain the greens, don't worry about drying them, this helps get them steamy when you "kill" them. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high, add bacon.

Cook bacon in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until a good amount of fat has rendered and bacon just starts to turn golden about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove bacon; leave a good amount of fat in the pan.

Add greens, turn heat to high, and toss until wilted, this is the kilt part; don't cook them to death though. Season with salt and pepper. Top with crumbled bacon, garnish as desired and serve immediately.

This recipe makes about 4 – 5 servings. Can be served as an entrée with a boiled egg, and if you like, sprinkled with vinegar.

Amy Campbell, Tennessee Farm Table

2/26/2019