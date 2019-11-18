KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kim's November Grilled Cheese

Preheat your griddle to 350°.

Take two slices of bread, butter one side of the bread and place it facedown on the griddle. On one slice of bread place two pieces of pepper jack cheese and on the other slice put a healthy serving of shredded extra sharp cheddar and pepper jack mix.

On the shredded cheese side place three pieces of crispy bacon, four spoonfuls of blackberry compote or blackberry jam, and 4 to 6 sliced jalapeños. Cook until the bread is toasty and the cheese is melted.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

