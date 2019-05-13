KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lanai Ice Cream

• 2 cups heavy cream

• 1 cup whole milk

• ⅔ cup sugar

• ⅛ teaspoon fine sea salt

• 6 large egg yolks

• Your choice of flavoring

Step one: In a small pot, simmer heavy cream, milk, sugar and salt until sugar completely dissolves, about 5 minutes. Remove pot from heat. In a separate bowl, whisk yolks. Whisking constantly, slowly whisk about a third of the hot cream into the yolks, then whisk the yolk mixture back into the pot with the cream. Return pot to medium-low heat and gently cook until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.

Step two: Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl. Cool mixture to room temperature. Cover and chill at least 4 hours or overnight. Churn in an ice cream machine according to manufacturers' instructions. Serve directly from the machine for soft serve, or store in freezer until needed.

Presented by Paul Moody, Lanai Food Truck

