KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Layered Cornbread Salad:

(1) 10” round of cornbread

(2) Cups shredded cheese

(1) Cup sour cream

(1) 1oz. packet of ranch dressing mix

(1) Cup mayonnaise

(1) 15 oz. can pinto beans (drained and rinsed)

(1) 15 oz. can corn (drained)

(1/2) cup cooked and crumbled bacon

(1) Green pepper; diced

(2) Tomatoes; diced

Green onions – chopped for garnish

Instructions: (use a trifle dish or clean bowl)

Cut the cornbread into 1” cubes

Mix sour cream, mayo & ranch mix

Layer in this order:

• Cornbread

• Half of the cheese

• Half of the dressing

• Beans

• Corn

• Cheese

• Bacon

• Green pepper

• Tomatoes

• Dressing

• Garnish with remaining cheese and the green onions

Chill in the refrigerator or cooler until ready to eat.

Presented by Leah Teno, Museum of Appalachia

4/25/2019