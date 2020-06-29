Layered Grilled Corn Salad

Summer fresh corn on the cob is delicious but, it's even better when grilled and then served in a salad.

(Serves 8-10)

Ingredients:

6 ears sweet corn, cut ends offs, soak for 1 hour in water with husks



Kosher salt and coarsely ground black pepper to taste



Juice and zest from one lime or lemon



16 ounces cherry tomatoes, sliced



1 small red onion, thinly sliced



12 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced



1 cup zesty Italian salad dressing (bottled or make your own) + more if needed

Instructions:

Prepare a medium heat grill. Remove corn from water. Grill corn with husks until tender, about 3-4 minutes on each side. Cool slightly. Remove husks and silks from corn. May need a brush to remove all of the silks.

Cut corn from cobs and transfer to a medium glass bowl. Stir in lime juice and zest, salt and pepper. Layer a third of each of the ingredients: corn, tomatoes, onion and basil. Repeat layers twice with remaining ingredients. Pour dressing over top; refrigerate at least 1 hour.

Terri's Tips:

You can make your own Italian dressing

Use 2-3 large tomatoes, finely chopped

Add other ingredients such as sliced cucumbers, black beans, and/or bell peppers

Save time, cut ends off of corn and cook 3-4 minutes in microwave depending on the power of your Microwave. Check after 3 minutes to avoid overcooking.