Lemon Thyme Icebox Cake

Two (11oz) packages of Murray butter cookies

1 quart heavy whipping cream

1/2 tablespoon thyme finely chopped

2 tablespoons of lemon zest

6 tablespoons of lemon juice

16 ounces of cream cheese softened

3/4 cup of honey

In a large mixing bowl mix heavy cream, thyme, lemon zest until peeks are formed. Then add lemon juice and mix well. In a separate bowl mix cream cheese and honey until smooth. Once mixed well, add cream cheese mixture into heavy cream mixture.

On a 10 inch cake board or a plate lay out one layer of butter cookies. Cover with one cup of cream cheese mixture. Alternate until all is used. Decorate with candied lemons and fresh thyme

CANDIED LEMONS

Slice two lemons into thin slices

In a saucepan bring water to a boil and boil lemon slices for one minute. Then placed lemon slices into an ice bath. While they are cooling bring 2 cups of water and 2 cups of sugar to a boil; once boiling turn to simmer and place lemon slices in saucepan for one hour. Peel should become see-through. Remove from sugar water and cool on wax paper. These can be eaten and used for decorating.

Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room

6/20/2019