Lemon Trifle

1 (15.25 ounce) lemon cake mix

1 (3.4 ounce) box Jello lemon instant pudding mix

4 eggs

3/4 cup water

3/4 cup oil

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking pan with Bakers Joy. Line with parchment and spray parchment.

Beat cake ingredients two minutes. Spread evenly in the prepared pan. Bake cake 35-40 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire rack.

CUSTARD:

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3 egg yolks

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 cup half and half

1 cup dairy sour cream

In a medium-sized heavy saucepan, cook all ingredients, except sour cream, stirring constantly, until bubbly and smooth. Cool completely. Add a cup of sour cream. Whisk until smooth. Cover and refrigerate.

LEMON SAUCE:

1 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 cup powdered sugar

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk all together until smooth. Cover and refrigerate.

To serve: Using individual dessert dishes, put one large scoop of custard in the bottom of each dish. Follow with a square of cake about a three-fourths inch thick. Top cake with another scoop of custard and another square of cake atop the custard. Spoon sauce over the top and add a dollop of whipped cream if desired.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

2/12/2020