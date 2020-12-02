KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lemon Trifle
1 (15.25 ounce) lemon cake mix
1 (3.4 ounce) box Jello lemon instant pudding mix
4 eggs
3/4 cup water
3/4 cup oil
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking pan with Bakers Joy. Line with parchment and spray parchment.
Beat cake ingredients two minutes. Spread evenly in the prepared pan. Bake cake 35-40 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire rack.
CUSTARD:
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
3 egg yolks
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 cup half and half
1 cup dairy sour cream
In a medium-sized heavy saucepan, cook all ingredients, except sour cream, stirring constantly, until bubbly and smooth. Cool completely. Add a cup of sour cream. Whisk until smooth. Cover and refrigerate.
LEMON SAUCE:
1 cup sour cream
2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1/2 cup powdered sugar
In a medium-sized bowl, whisk all together until smooth. Cover and refrigerate.
To serve: Using individual dessert dishes, put one large scoop of custard in the bottom of each dish. Follow with a square of cake about a three-fourths inch thick. Top cake with another scoop of custard and another square of cake atop the custard. Spoon sauce over the top and add a dollop of whipped cream if desired.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
2/12/2020