2 slices of sourdough bread

Cheddar cheese slices

Homemade mashed potatoes

Sour cream

Green onions

Crumbled bacon



Preheat your griddle to 350. Butter both sides of bread, add cheese on one side and the sour cream on the other. On top of sour cream, place the mashed potatoes, the bacon pieces and green onion slices. Cook until the bread is golden brown and cheese melted.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

6/27/2018



