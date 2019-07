KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lobster Cakes With Peach Salsa

LOBSTER CAKES:

1 LB FRESH LOBSTER MEAT

1/2 CUP HELLMANN'S MAYONNAISE

1 EGG YOLK

1TSP DRY MUSTARD POWDER

CHOPPED PARSLEY

SEASONED PANKO CRUMBS TO DREDGE (TOSS WITH MELTED BUTTER AND PAPRIKA TO COAT)

Mix ingredients into a bowl and add lobster meat; carefully mix with a spatula. Scoop out 4 oz. portions; carefully make a patty and dredge in seasoned panko crumbs. Bake on a buttered sheet pan at 400 degrees for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with fresh peach salsa





PEACH SALSA:

2 FRESH PEACHES, CHOPPED

1 T. CHOPPED SHALLOTS

3 BASIL LEAVES CHIFFONADE

2 T. WHITE BALSAMIC VINEGAR

1/2 TSP PEPPER

2 T. EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

1 T. CHOPPED ROASTED RED PEPPERS (OPTIONAL)

JUICE AND ZEST FROM 1 SMALL LEMON

PINCH OF SALT AND PEPPER

Mix all ingredients together and let sit for a while before serving.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccinos

7/22/2019