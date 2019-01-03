INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces cooked lobster meat

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup diced onions

1 cup green peas

1 Tablespoon minced fresh garlic

2 teaspoon minced fresh tarragon

2 Tablespoons minced fresh parsley

3 Tablespoons butter

1 tsp. salt

1.5 tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/8 cup sherry

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

2 cups prepared béchamel sauce

2 cups parmesan cheese

2 cups cold mashed potatoes

In large saute pan heat butter then saute carrots, onions, peas and garlic until soft then add sherry and lemon juice then cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat then add tarragon, parsley, salt, pepper, cayenne, paprika, 1 cup parmesan and 2 cups prepared béchamel then mix with spoon. Spoon mixture into a large baking casserole dish then evenly spoon mashed potatoes on top of mixture then spread remaining parmesan evenly on top. Place in 350 degree oven until golden brown and hot through. Remove from oven and enjoy!