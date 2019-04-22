KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Paul Moody is the operator of the Lanai Food Truck in Knoxville. Here is his recipe for the Hawaiian dish Loco Moco (basically a hamburger patty over rice with brown gravy).
Ingredients:
1 hamburger patty (cooked to your likeness)
1 Tbs. unsalted butter
1/4 cup roughly chopped mushrooms
1/4 cup diced yellow onion
1 1/2 cups beef stock
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 Tbs. cornstarch
Rice
1 fried egg
Directions:
Sauté onions and mushrooms in butter.
Add stock bring to a simmer.
Mix cornstarch with 1/4 cup of stock and then add the rest back to the pot.
Mix in Worcestershire
Place hamburger over rice and add egg and gravy.