KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Paul Moody is the operator of the Lanai Food Truck in Knoxville. Here is his recipe for the Hawaiian dish Loco Moco (basically a hamburger patty over rice with brown gravy).

Ingredients:

1 hamburger patty (cooked to your likeness)

1 Tbs. unsalted butter

1/4 cup roughly chopped mushrooms

1/4 cup diced yellow onion

1 1/2 cups beef stock

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbs. cornstarch

Rice

1 fried egg



Directions:

Sauté onions and mushrooms in butter.

Add stock bring to a simmer.

Mix cornstarch with 1/4 cup of stock and then add the rest back to the pot.

Mix in Worcestershire

Place hamburger over rice and add egg and gravy.